BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary lays foundation stones for three major ventures

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a landmark initiative, the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, on Friday ceremonially laid the foundation stones for the construction of three major ventures in Kokrajhar district that included a 50-bedded Critical Care Block at the premises of Kokrajhar Medical College & Hospital (KMCH), Besorgaon, administrative building of Kokrajhar University at Harinaguri, and a digital studio at Haloadol.

At first, Mohilary laid the foundation stone of Critical Care Block of the KMCH, Besorgaon, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 23.75 crore under the PM’s Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (ABHIM). The foundation stone was laid in the presence of BTC EM of Health Services Derhasat Basumatary, and senior officers of the department and KMCH. The G+3 Critical Care Block would be completed within 18 months. He also inaugurated the new Maternity and Child Health wing at KMCH. The unit will have 100 beds for mother and child care along with other required facilities.

In another programme, the Chief of BTC ceremonially laid the foundation stone for the construction of the administrative building of the Kokrajhar University at Harinaguri after Bhoomi Pujan. The foundation stone was laid in the presence of EM Derhasat Basumatary, MCLAs Dhaneswar Goyari, Jubiraj Basumatary, Registrar of Bodoland University Dr Banabina Brahma, Ex- Principal of Kokrajhar Govt CTE Dr Mangalsingh Hazowary, and others. The project cost of the administrative building of Kokrajhar University is Rs 10 crore.

In his welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor of Kokrajhar University Prof Ganesh Chandra Wary said that they were going to make Kokrajhar University a world class institution with state-of-the-art equipment aligning with modern infrastructure and facilities. He thanked BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary for taking initiatives to make the university an internationally acclaimed research centre.

In his speech, Mohilary said that the Government of BTC had been emphasizing on the development of education with responsibility. He said that the Kokrajhar University being a new varsity had a lot of shortcomings and that the government would take all necessary initiatives to overcome them. “Giving quality education to students for their bright future and taking care of the university is our responsibility because education is the key to development in all spheres,” he said. He also said that development of every sector in the BTC area only needed a strong will.

