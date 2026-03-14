BTC Chief Mohilary Hails PM Modi's Projects, Hopes for Kokrajhar-Gelephu Bhutan Rail Link Next

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary on Friday welcomed the infrastructure projects announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BTC region, describing them as a landmark achievement for Bodoland, and expressed hope for even greater focus on the region's development in the coming period.
Speaking in Kokrajhar during the foundation stone-laying ceremony conducted virtually by the Prime Minister from Guwahati, Mohilary highlighted the key projects announced for the district.
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The projects include the Rs 256 crore Railway Wagon Workshop at Bashbari under Porbotjhora sub-division, four flyovers at Gossaigaon Chariali, Debargaon, Titaguri, and Gaurang Tiniali in Kokrajhar district, and two bridges over the Sonkosh and Beki rivers — with the flyovers and bridges totalling approximately Rs 1,100 crore.
Mohilary expressed hope that PM Modi would lay the foundation stone for a railway line connecting Kokrajhar with Gelephu in Bhutan during his next visit to the region — a project he said would be transformative for connectivity and trade in the Bodoland area.
He also expressed confidence that the BJP would retain power in Assam in the upcoming Assembly elections.