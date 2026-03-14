BTC Chief Mohilary Hails PM Modi's Projects, Hopes for Kokrajhar-Gelephu Bhutan Rail Link Next

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary on Friday welcomed the infrastructure projects announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BTC region, describing them as a landmark achievement for Bodoland, and expressed hope for even greater focus on the region's development in the coming period.

Speaking in Kokrajhar during the foundation stone-laying ceremony conducted virtually by the Prime Minister from Guwahati, Mohilary highlighted the key projects announced for the district.

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