BTC chief Pramod Boro distributes ambulance under Rog-Nirmul-BTR in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: With a view to extending massive quality healthcare services in the Bodoland Territorial Region, a total of six new ambulances were handed over to various hospitals on Thursday at a programme held at the Secretariat Complex of Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar. The new ambulance was distributed under the Rog Nirmul-BTR programmeme, a flagship programme of the BTR government.

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region Pramod Boro flagged off the new ambulance in the august presence of BTR Executive Member Arup Kumar Dey, Deputy Speaker of BTC Legislative Assembly-Abhiram Mahanayak, and MCLA Pradip Bhayan.

CEM Pramod Boro said that the state-of-the-art ambulance will ensure swift transport of patients to hospitals and will go a long way in enhancing healthcare services in the Bodoland region. He said the government of BTR was committed to ensuring quality healthcare for the citizens of BTR. He also said the successful implementation of the schemes in the health sector by improving required facilities was their commitment to ensuring a healthy BTR. He hoped that the distribution of six new ambulances to various health centres under the flagship initiative of Rog Nirmul-BTR would cater to the minimum needs of the people of the region.

