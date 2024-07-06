Veterinary Attendant Ranson Daimai Honored at Retirement Ceremony in Udalguri

KALAIGAON: A retiring veterinary attendant of Bornagaon Key Village Centre under the AH & Veterinary Office of Udalguri, Ranson Daimai, was given farewell on Thursday. He superannuated from his service on June 30. On this occasion, an open meeting was organised in the premises of the District AH & Veterinary Office of Udalguri, and this was presided over by Dr. NC Kalita, District Veterinary Officer, AH & Vety., Udalguri. The outgoing veterinary attendant was felicitated by veterinary officials with Gamosa, a zapi, and a sharai. Several noted persons,, like Dr. Rupam Boro, Dr. Dimpi Khanikar and journalist Arun Sarma, took part in this meeting as guests.

Also Read: Assam: Heavy Rainfall Causes Artificial Flooding and Landslides in Guwahati, Resulting in Traffic Diversions and Casualties

Also Watch: