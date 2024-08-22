BTC Chief Pramod Boro Launches 'Bodoland Youth Employment Mission' and Inaugurates Workshop on Entrepreneurship and Innovation

KOKRAJHAR: CEM of BTC Pramod Boro on Wednesday ceremonially launched the “Bodoland Youth Employment Mission” in the presence of Speaker Katiram Boro, EM Wilson Hasda, Nominated Member Madhav Chandra Chetri and Secretary of BTC Amarjyoti Barman at the Secretariat conference hall. In another programme, he inaugurated two days workshop on entrepreneurs, employment and innovation held at Bodoland Administrative Staff College in Kokrajhar on the same day.

The CEM of BTC Pramod Boro in his speech in the entrepreneurship workshop held at Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar on Wednesday said, “Entrepreneurship, employment, and innovation will ensure the overall development of the youth of the Bodoland Territorial Region. Today, we have an environment of peace and security that must be utilized to explore individual opportunities in every sphere of human activity. The past generations, with their tremendous knowledge of indigenous practices for production and the creation of a traditional economy, have laid a solid foundation for us. This foundation needs to be upgraded with modern technology tools, innovation, and market linkages. The focus of the youth and the present and future entrepreneurs must be in this direction. Entrepreneurship is an activity that ensures the fastest growth.”

Executive Member of BTC Ranjit Basumatary, Professor Pranab Singh, Medalson Ronghang, startup specialist Naba Kr Boro, Managing Director, Bodoland Trade & Industrial Development Corporation Ltd., Pami Brahma, Additional Director of Industries Nirmal Kumar Dey were among the host of people present on the occasion.

