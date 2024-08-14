BTC Chief Pramod Boro Visits Families of Tragic Accident Victims, Offers Support and Condolences in Gossaigaon

KOKRAJHAR: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro on Tuesday visited the Hatigargh village, Gurufella in Gossaigaon sub division to meet the family members of the deceased persons in the tragic accident in front of Mahamaya temple, Kachugaon in the district on Monday morning. Boro was accompanied by the general secretary of the UPPL-Raju Kumar Narzary and Nominated Member and political secretary to CEM-Madhab Chandra Chetry. Boro conveyed his deep sorrow over the tragic accident and assured to extend help to the deceased families.

Five Bol Bom travellers died on the spot in front of the Mahamaya temple located along the National Highway 31 near Kachugaon in Gossaigaon sub division of Kokrajhar district on Monday morning which sent a message of shock in the locality.

Also Read: Assam: Rs 2 crore sanctioned for Geo Mega Tube protection works in Dhubri district

Also watch: