Rihon Daimari unveils performance-linked incentives to boost school education in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a major step towards improving the quality of school education in Udalguri district, the School Education Department organised an orientation programme at the auditorium of Udalguri Higher Secondary School on Thursday.

The programme brought together officials of the Education Department, heads of educational institutions, and representatives of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) to discuss key issues concerning school education in the district.

The session focused on the Performance Grading Index (PGI), Shiksha Setu, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and various ongoing programmes under the School Education Department. Discussions also covered students’ academic performance, school infrastructure, administrative efficiency, and measures to strengthen the overall teaching-learning environment.

Addressing the gathering, BTC Deputy Chief Executive Member and Udalguri MLA Rihon Daimari stressed the importance of continuously assessing the performance of schools through the Performance Grading Index. He said that identifying weaker areas and taking timely corrective measures would play a crucial role in improving educational outcomes.

In a significant announcement, the MLA said that educational institutions under the Udalguri Assembly constituency showing notable improvement in academic standards would be provided financial assistance and certificates of recognition. The initiative is aimed at motivating schools to enhance their academic performance and institutional standards.

BTC Legislative Assembly Speaker Tridip Daimari, BTC Executive Member Phresh Mushahary, senior officials of the Education Department, and head teachers representing around 400 schools of Udalguri district attended the programme.

Also Read: Assam: BTC chief lays foundation for Helena-Gaide Memorial Park and Training Centre