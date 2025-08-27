BTC government showcases five-year achievements, launches ‘vision to action’ agenda

A CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Boro on Monday evening presented the five-year report card of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)-led BTC government, highlighting its achievements in peace-building, development, and governance reforms. He also released a book titled “Vision to Action”, which outlines the Bodoland model for peace and inclusive growth, in the presence of MP Joyanta Basumatary, nominated member Madhav Chandra Chetri, and Kokrajhar Municipal Board chairperson Pratibha Brahma.

Speaking at Bodoland Guest House, Boro said the UPPL-led government devoted itself to restoring peace in the once trouble-torn Bodoland, launching initiatives such as the Bodoland Happiness Mission and Community Vision Documents to address the concerns of 26 communities. Stressing that politics comes and goes every five years but peace and inclusivity must remain at the core, he said the council has worked beyond election promises and “crushed massive irregularities and corruption” left behind by the previous BPF-led administration, which allegedly left liabilities of ?2,900 crore due to misgovernance and lack of accountability.

Boro underlined major initiatives of his government, including the establishment of two new national parks—Raimana and Sikhna Jwhwlao—under the Green Bodoland Mission to revive forest cover and preserve biodiversity, alongside the creation of a Butterfly Conservation Centre at Ultapani. He also highlighted digitization of records, smart classrooms, and teacher training in science and mathematics as steps toward modernizing education and governance. Through Mission Bwiswmuthi, the government reformed land and revenue administration, making land registration accessible and distributing land titles to over 40,000 families. Cultural preservation was also prioritized, with 21 Bodo products earning GI tag recognition.

The BTC chief further noted efforts toward women empowerment through the Lakhpati Baideo scheme, which has supported nearly 10,000 women, and welfare measures like Bima Sibinai Bithangkhi for martyr families, the Bodoland Household Income Guarantee Scheme for poor families, Alari Swrang Bithangkhi for religious institutions, and the Bodofa Super-50 Mission to support students aspiring for engineering, medical, and civil services. He added that rehabilitation support has also been extended to former NDFB members through Fin Rwdwmkhang Bithangkhi.

Contrasting UPPL’s governance with that of its predecessor, Boro alleged that the BPF government promoted gambling and alcohol during festivals, while the current administration has hosted international literary and knowledge festivals, theatre, poetry for peace, and the Durand Cup—events that uphold culture and knowledge. Reaffirming his government’s commitment, Boro said, “From violence to peace, from corruption to transparency—we are building a peaceful, green, and smart Bodoland for all communities.”

