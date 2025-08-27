United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) takes out huge harmony rally in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: At a time when Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a grand public meeting for BJP’s election campaign at Kalipukri in Kokrajhar on Monday, the UPPL took out a huge harmony rally at Kokrajhar town from Kokrajhar Govt HS&MP School playground to Green Field, appealing the people of BTR to extend support to the ruling UPPL to ensure ‘peace’, ‘security’, ‘unity,’ and ‘development’ in the region. Several thousands of people from all communities joined the harmony rally covering five kilometres in Kokrajhar.

Meanwhile, BPF president Hagrama Mohilary campaigned in Saralpara for his constituency and Porbotjhora for his sister-in-law and sitting MCLA Moon Moon Brahma using a helicopter.

Addressing the huge gathering at UPPL’s rally, the president of the UPPL and BTC chief Pramod Boro said that the people of the region witnessed violence, communal clashes, domination, and favouritism during the BPF regime in BTC where the people passed the days with fear and insecurity. He said that peace had returned after the UPPL-led BTC Government came to power in 2020 and that to ensure equal development to all communities, the Government of BTR had launched community vision documents for 26 communities of BTR. He called upon the people to vote for the party which he said has been working for the equal rights and justice and upholding peace and unity among all sections of people in the real sense.

In his speech, Minister UG Brahma said that some political parties had been misleading the people with false promises and propaganda. He said there had been no 1st class and 2nd class citizens in BTC as remarked by the Chief Minister in public meetings but that every community was enjoying equal status. He also said that all communities had been treated equally under the inclusive governance of Pramod Boro-led UPPL government in BTC. He called upon the people to judge the misleading remarks of political leaders and choose the right regional party for the greater interest of peace, unity and equal development.

