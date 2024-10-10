BTC Introduces Enhanced Leave Approval Guidelines to Improve Administrative Efficiency

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: BTC reinforced guidelines for leave approval to enhance administrative efficiency and prevent disruptions in official work.

According to the order issued by the BTC Principal Secretary, all officials and staff of BTC must seek prior approval from the competent authority before taking any leave, such as Earned Leave (EL) or Child Care Leave (CCL), except in cases of emergencies. The order stated that official work has been disrupted as officials and staff are taking leave, such as Earned Leave and Child Care Leave, without securing prior approval from the competent authority.

“Except on some unavoidable and unforeseen emergency situations, the officials and staff who desire to take leave like Earned Leave, Child Care Leave etc, are to apply for availing these leaves well in advance and he/she can proceed on leave after obtaining formal approval from the competent authority,” the order read.

