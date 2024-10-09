Assam: Climate adaptation information centre inaugurated in Nagaon district

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A climate adaptation information centre was inaugurated on Tuesday at Kathiatoli Gram Panchayat in Nagaon district under the aegis of Assam Agricultural University.

The programme was attended by Elizabeth Faure, Director, World Food Programme (WFP), and Dr Pradnya Peithankar, Chief official of Climate Change and Sustainability, WFP.

The centre was inaugurated under the ENACT-ASSAM project of Assam Agricultural University, supported by WFP. A public meeting was also organized on the occasion, which was attended by prominent personalities, including Dr Hironmoy Kumar Barua, senior scientist, Regional Research Station, Shillongani, Dr Sanjay Kumar Chetia, Director of Research, Assam Agricultural University, and Dr Niranjana Deka, Head and principal scientist of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon.

Over 200 people including farmers, farm women, and officials from WFP, Assam Agricultural University, and non-governmental organizations participated in the inaugural programme.

While addressing the occasion, Elizabeth Faure emphasized the need for ensuring nutritious food for all people in India. Dr Pradnya Peithankar spoke about the project and its objectives.

The programme also included the launch of a helpline and voice SMS service for farmers. Two high-yielding varieties of leafy vegetables, ‘Laika’ and ‘Kajali’, and a high-yielding variety of green chilli, ‘Prabali’, developed by Assam Agricultural University, were released and distributed among farmers too.

A team of officials from WFP, Assam Agricultural University, and Nagaon district agriculture department visited the Panigaon Putanimukh village under Kathiatoli Development Block to inspect the cultivation of high-yielding varieties of crops and interacted with farmers.

