BTC Polls: Nearly 50 Workers Join Bharatiya Janata Party

ORANG: With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election fast approaching, political activities across the region have intensified as parties push their campaigns and brace for shifting loyalties. In a major boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), nearly fifty workers from the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) joined the saffron party in Udalguri’s 33 No. Nonoi Cherfang Council constituency. The fresh induction took place under the leadership of Executive Member (EM) Sanjit Tanti.

