BTC Polls: United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)’s show of strength in Rowta

ORANG: With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election drawing nearer, political activities are gaining momentum. In this context, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), led by Pramod Boro, staged a massive show of strength on Saturday by organizing a large public rally at Rowta. The rally, held around 12 noon at Balishiha under the 40 No. Rowta Council constituency, witnessed the participation of more than 20,000 people. The gathering was organized in support of Nilut Swargiary, the UPPL’s nominated candidate from the Rowta constituency, as part of the party’s ongoing election campaign. Addressing the rally, former Chief Executive Member of BTC and UPPL President Pramod Boro delivered a stirring speech, stating, “What Hagrama Mohilary could not achieve in 15 years, we have accomplished in just five years. During Hagrama’s tenure, BTC was plagued with killings and violence, but under our leadership, peace has been restored. We are identified not by words but by our actions.”

