UPPL and BPF intensify campaigns ahead of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls

KOKRAJHAR: With just nine days left for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) have escalated their campaigns across constituencies, holding massive rallies and wooing voters with promises of development, peace, and identity safeguard.

UPPL president Pramod Boro on Saturday addressed grand rallies in Rowta, Mudaibari, and other parts of Kokrajhar, asserting that the overwhelming public response reflected the trust and blessings of the people. He said the UPPL has worked tirelessly for every community across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), adding that the mandate for his party was clear. “People will choose UPPL to continue BTR’s journey of peace, unity, progress, and good governance,” Boro said.

On the other hand, BPF president Hagrama Mohilary led energetic campaigns in Dhwnsri, Salakati, and Bhairabkunda, where he criticized the UPPL for “failing to deliver” on promises made during the last five years. He claimed that people have realized the “false commitments” of the ruling party and were ready to turn the tide in favor of the BPF. Mohilary assured that his party remains committed to safeguarding the identity of every community while ensuring peace, unity, and development in the BTC.

