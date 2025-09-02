BTC Polls: UPPL’s Pramod Boro, BPF’s Hagrama Mohilary File Second Nominations Amid Fierce Verbal Duel

Kokrajhar: The final day of nomination filing for the September 22 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls witnessed a high-stakes political face-off, as United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president and BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) supremo Hagrama Mohilary submitted their second sets of nomination papers.

Pramod Boro filed his nomination from the Dotma constituency on Tuesday, a day after filing from Goibari. Addressing supporters, he underscored his commitment to grassroots upliftment and inclusive politics. “I have always stood by the people of Dotma. This election is not about money or power, but about trust and progress in every village. My politics is about collective growth,” he said.

Boro highlighted his track record in road connectivity, welfare schemes, and community development, while stressing that alliances and welfare-driven governance would remain central to UPPL’s vision.

Meanwhile, former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary filed his second nomination from Debargaon, after filing from Chirang Duar earlier. Speaking to the media, Mohilary appealed to Debargaon’s electorate by invoking the constituency’s legacy of intellectuals and leaders. “My politics is about service of youth, women, and elders alike. Our unity will once again ensure BPF’s victory,” he declared.

In a sharp attack on UPPL, the BPF supremo exuded confidence of sweeping the elections. “We will win more than 20 seats. If Pramod Boro is lucky, he may get one or two. The people are with BPF,” Mohilary said.

He also took a swipe at his former deputy-turned-rival, Kampa Borgoyari, who is contesting under the UPPL banner from both Debargaon and Chirang Duar. “Kampa has been fielded only to ensure defeat,” Mohilary claimed.

As both leaders gear up for a direct contest in multiple seats, the BTC poll battle is set to intensify, with the electorate closely weighing Boro’s development narrative against Mohilary’s stronghold claims.