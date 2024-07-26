BTC Secretaries Conduct Counselling and Interviews for Top 155 Candidates in BTR's Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 Mission

KOKRAJHAR: Ensuring fair selection of BTR’s meritorious aspirants for the Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 Mission for UPSC/APSC, a counselling-cum-personal interview session was conducted by the secretaries of BTC for the top 155 candidates who cleared the Mains pattern examination for the 2024-25 batch of the BTR government’s flagship programme.

A total of 1,781 students appeared in the Prelims, 300 appeared in the Mains and the interview for the top 155 civil service aspirants was held from July 22 to July 24 at Bodoland Guest House, Kokrajhar. After these interviews, 50 candidates would be selected for the Government of BTR-sponsored free coaching under the flagship Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 Mission.

