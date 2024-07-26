Spear Corps Hosts 'A Day with Company Commander' in Tinsukia to Celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas Silver Jubilee

DIGBOI: To commemorate the silver jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Spear Corps warriors hosted an engaging event titled “A Day with Company Commander” at the Kakopathar, Pengri and Tipong Army camps recently in Tinsukia district.

The event of great significance was observed to pay tribute to the bravery, courage, and selfless sacrifice of the Indian armed forces that had fought against all odds in the high-altitude warfare of the Kargil region. The episode also aimed to foster community engagement while strengthening the bond between civilians and the armed forces, leaving a lasting impact on the participating school children.

The event, led by military personnel at respective locations, offered the children with a unique experience filled with camaraderie as well as learning. The event witnessed participation of around 150 students, 8 teachers, 12 ex- servicemen and 3 Veer Naris.

The day began earlier with flag hoisting, followed by the National Anthem and continued with various games and team-building exercises designed to cultivate leadership qualities and promote teamwork among the young attendees. A patriotic movie was also screened followed by a quiz session focusing on the events and heroes of Kargil war which witnessed an enthusiastic participation.

Subsequently, a prize distribution ceremony and an informal interaction with the army personnel were also held providing the children with valuable insights into the ethos and traditions of the Indian Army. The young participants left with unforgettable memories, remembrances of heroic deeds during the Kargil war and a deeper appreciation for the armed forces.

