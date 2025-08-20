BTC Speaker Katiram Boro releases BTC’s rule of procedure books

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Two books, “Rule of Procedure and conduct of Business of BTCLA” in English (2nd edition) and Bodo (1st edition) versions were released by the Speaker of BTCLA Katiram Boro in the presence of Deputy Speaker Abhiram Mahanayak and EM-Saikhong Basumatary on Tuesday at the BTC Assembly hall.

Talking to mediapersons, Speaker Katiram Boro said that the BTCLA had decided to preserve all the rules of procedures and conduct of business of the Council Legislative Assembly. He said that the session of the BTCLA started in 2005 but the rules of procedure and conduct of business were not preserved in a proper manner earlier. He said that the rules and procedure book was released only in English earlier but that this year, the book has been published in English and Bodo. He also said that the rules of procedure and conduct of business of the BTCLA would be published in Bodo and Assamese in the days to come. He further said that this rule book would help the students and researchers to follow the council’s procedure besides preserving all records of business of the BTC Legislative Assembly.

