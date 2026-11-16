BTC to celebrate National Press Day at Bhairabkunda in Udalguri district

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD), BTC, in collaboration with the Boroland Journalists’ Association (BJA) and Udalguri Press Club, will organise National Press Day celebrations at Bhairabkunda in Udalguri district on November 16.

Assam Transport and Bodoland Development Minister Charan Boro will attend the inaugural session as the chief guest. Udalguri District Commissioner Pulak Patgiri will inaugurate the open session, while Apurba Adhikary, Press Adviser to the BTC Chief, will deliver the keynote address.

The programme will feature flag hoisting by the BJA and its district committees, tributes to departed journalists, a health check-up camp and an interactive session between IPRD officials and journalists on ‘Effective Media Coordination’.

A discussion on the theme ‘Journalism: Popularity or Responsibility?’ will also be held, with Partha Dev Goswami, News Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, participating as the guest speaker.

BTC Executive Member Loumshrao Daimary, Bhergaon MLA Maheswar Boro, Tangla MLA Biken Chandra Deka, BTC Principal Secretary Mukesh Chandra Sahu, senior government officials, elected representatives and journalists will attend the programme. The reception committee, led by its president Rajashree Bordoloi, working president Gautam Jyoti Talukdar and chief convener Gunjit Das, has invited journalists and media professionals to participate in the celebration.