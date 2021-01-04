BTR CEM Pramod Boro distributed scooties among girl students Chirang district

Dr Banikanta Kakati Award



CORRESPONDENTS

BONGAIGAON: Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro on Sunday ceremonialy distributed scooties among the girl students, who had secured 1st Division in the Higher Secondary Examination, 2020 under Dr. Banikanta Kakoti Award, 2020 (Pragyan Bharati scheme) in Chirang district.

In the ceremonial distribution programme held here at an open field near the Bodoland Guest House, a total of 50 scooties were distributed and of this 5 were symbolically handed over by the CEM Pramod Boro and the rest 45 scooties were distributed by the district education department.

Addressing the gathering after handing over the scooties to the girls, BTR CEM Pramod Boro congratulated the girl students who were awarded with scooties for their achievements and thanked the Assam Education Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking maximum interest on education sector. He hoped that such scheme of the State government would definitely encourage the girl students towards concentrating on higher education as well as empower the women in general in the state.

"These scooties are being given to you by the government to encourage you. It is only meant for you to come to classes and return comfortably to home, but not to use unnecessary work, except education purpose", Boro said the girl students who got scooties adding to concentrate more in their studies so as to gather maximum knowledge through their learning.

During the programme, Bhaskar Jyati Mazumdar, who able to succeed in the APSC examination, 2018 from the district was also felicitated by the BTC CEM PramodBoro.

DONGKAMUKAM: "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao was one of the important agenda of the present Modi government and today by distribution of scootys to the meritorious students the dream is indeed coming true."

This was stated by KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang at ceremonial distribution of Dr Banikanta Kakati Award 2020 to the meritorious female students who secured 60 per cent and above in Class 12 in Board Exam under Assam Pragyan Bharati Scooty Scheme at Dongkamukam, West Karbi Anglong.

Altogether, 22,000 scootys were sanctioned in the State to be distributed under the scheme.

Ronghang in the programme stressed the gathering to work hard so that their ambitions are fulfilled.

He also informed the gathering that Deithor College and Diphu Law College has already been upgraded to government college status.

Altogether 47 female students received the scooties from West Karbi Anglong.

TANGLA: Bodoland Territorial Council Deputy Chief Executive Member (CEM) Gobindo Basumatary on Sunday ceremonially distributed scooties to meritorious girl students under the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Award on Tangla College premises in Tangla town under Udalguri district. As per the initiative of the Government of Assam, a scooty was given to each of the girl students of the district who secured first division in the Higher Secondary final examination in 2020.

Govindo Basumatary ceremoniously handed over the scooties to top five meritorious girl students namely Sansri Narzary, Richa Daimari, Rahashree Narzary, Nabagata Kashyap, and Riturani Das . Speaking on the occasion, Basumatary stressed on the necessity of higher education in students' life and made fervent appeal to the parents to allow their wards to pursue careers in the field they are interested in. He further reiterated the necessity of women empowerment and said that both women and man must equally march ahead in the society.

SILCHAR: The distribution ceremony of scooties was held at Women's college, Silchar on Sunday which was organized by the District Administration Cachar.

Forest, Environment, Fishery and Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya graced the occasion as a chief guest of the function in presence of MLA Silchar Dilip Kumar Paul, MLA Udharbandh Mihir Kanti Shome, MLA Borkhola Kishore Nath and MLA Katigorah Amarchandjain.

At the outset, all the dignitaries present on the dais were greeted with uttorio followed by lighting of lamp.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 787 girl students from Cachar district have been found eligible to receive the award.

The flagship scheme was launched on December 20 at a programme at Amingaon in Kamrup district by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and State Education Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also Watch: Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates First ever Eye Bank of Northeast

Also Read: BTC Chief Pramod Boro launches online grievance redressal system in Kokrajhar