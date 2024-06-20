BTR Enhances Sports Infrastructure with New Vehicle Distribution to Sports Officials

KOKRAJHAR: For smoother services in the field of sports, the department of Sports and Youth Welfare, BTR has distributed new vehicles to the Council Head of the Department (CHD) and District Sports Officers (DSO) of four districts in a simple programme held in front of the Secretariat.

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTR Pramod Boro ceremonially distributed the Boleros to DSOs in the presence of Deputy Chief Gabinda Chandra Basumatary, EMs Reo Reoa Narzihary, Ukhil Mashahary, Dharma Narayan Das, Daobaisa Boro, Dr. Nilute Swargiary, Rakesh Brahma and MCLAs. The CHD of Sports and Youth Welfare Swmdwn Mashahary received the key of Bolero Neo from the CEM Pramod Boro.

In his brief speech, CEM Boro said the department of Sports became the most important segment to hunt down the budding talents in various sports disciplines. He said there had been a lot of sporting talents in rural areas but they failed to achieve due to lack of facilities and communications. The DSOs in BTR are in need of vehicles for accelerating their official tasks and to explore the talents of rural areas, he said, adding that the workload of officials of the sports department had been increasing as the BTR is a hot bed of sports. He also said the government of BTR will host the 133rd Durand Cup at Kokrajhar SAI stadium in July next.

Boro asked the DSOs to use the government vehicles only in official duty besides keeping vehicles ‘well maintained’.

