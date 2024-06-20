Jail Term Extended for Nine 'Waris Punjab De' Associates Under NSA; Amritpal Singh's Term Ends on July 23

Dibrugarh: The jail term of nine associates of ‘Waris Punjab De’, who were booked under National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in Dibrugarh central has been extended for three more months starting from June 18. In March 18, this year, the nine associates have completed one year jail term and it was extended for three months which was ended on June 18.

Amritpal Singh, who was arrested on April 23, 2023 and lodged in Dibrugarh central jail have also completed one year in jail. His term was extended for three months which will end on July 23. Talking to this correspondent, Rajdev Singh Khalsha said, “The jail term of the nine prisoners who were booked under NSA from Punjab have been extended for three more months. They have completed three months on June 18. If the extension is not done, they have to be released from prison.”

The nine associates of Amritpal Singh who were booked under NSA are Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla.

Amritpal who is imprisoned in the high-security Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 23, 2023 under the National Security Act (NSA) had surprised everyone by winning the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Punjab by a huge margin of 1,97,120 votes. Contesting as an Independent candidate he secured 4,04,430 votes, while his nearest rival Congress’s Kulbir Singh Zira bagged 2,07,310 votes.

According to legal experts, legally, Amritpal Singh is barred from attending the proceedings of the Lok Sabha since he is in jail, yet he has the Constitutional right to be sworn in as member of the Parliament. Recently, Amritpal Singh’s parents met him in Dibrugarh central jail and distributed sweets to the jail officials and everyone.

