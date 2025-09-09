BTR Rural Revolution: Jobs, Women's Welfare & Cultural Roots Inspire Inclusive Growth

Kokrajhar: Bodoland Territorial Region A quiet but powerful rural revolution is underway in the Bodoland Territorial Region. With a vision of inclusive growth, the BTR administration has rolled out a wide range of initiatives aimed at transforming rural lives economically, socially, and culturally.
A flagship component is the expansion of MGNREGA Job Cards, which has enabled thousands of rural workers to access guaranteed employment close to home. These jobs have improved not only incomes but also infrastructure roots , water bodies, plantation drives, and rural assets.
In tandem, the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan has emerged as a game-changer for women in villages. Women are being trained and funded to become entrepreneurs in sectors like weaving, dairy, food processing, tailoring, and handicrafts. Self-Help Groups are being strengthened and linked with markets, banks, and e-commerce platforms.
Recognizing the importance of spiritual and cultural identity, BTR has taken a bold step by providing financial and infrastructural support to indigenous religious institutions, including traditional temples, satras, and local shrines. These institutions are being revived not just as places of worship, but as community hubs that preserve language, traditions, and indigenous values.
Beyond jobs and culture, a wide safety net of financial aid programs has been activated. Support for widows, senior citizens, differently-abled persons, and economically weaker families is being disbursed efficiently through tech-based platforms and doorstep services.
Additionally, youth-focused programs are underway, linking rural youth with skill training, digital literacy, sports development, and career counselling preparing the next generation for opportunity and self-reliance.
Also Watch: