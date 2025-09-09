BTR Rural Revolution: Jobs, Women's Welfare & Cultural Roots Inspire Inclusive Growth

A flagship component is the expansion of MGNREGA Job Cards, which has enabled thousands of rural workers to access guaranteed employment close to home. These jobs have improved not only incomes but also infrastructure roots , water bodies, plantation drives, and rural assets.

In tandem, the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan has emerged as a game-changer for women in villages. Women are being trained and funded to become entrepreneurs in sectors like weaving, dairy, food processing, tailoring, and handicrafts. Self-Help Groups are being strengthened and linked with markets, banks, and e-commerce platforms.