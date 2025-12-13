Assam: Rowta police recover 14 lost mobile phones, return to owners

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Rowta police have successfully recovered 14 lost mobile phones from various locations under the station’s jurisdiction, bringing relief to several complainants who had reported their devices missing over the past weeks.

An investigation was launched following multiple written complaints submitted by mobile owners to the Rowta police station. Acting on these inputs, Officer-in-Charge Pranab Kumar Deka led a sustained monthlong operation to trace the missing handsets. The efforts culminated in the recovery of 14 devices from different areas.

In a brief ceremony held at 2:00 pm on December 10 at the Rowta police station, the recovered phones were formally handed over to their rightful owners in the presence of Udalguri Superintendent of Police Padmanav Baruah.

Expressing satisfaction, the recipients extended their gratitude to the Rowta police and the district administration for their efficient action in retrieving and returning their mobile phones.

Also Read: NH-27 near Rowta Hospital poses high risk; locals demand service road