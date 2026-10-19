Burglary Strikes Demow Home During Saptami Puja, Valuables Stolen

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A theft took place at the residence of Anjan (Raja) Jyoti Gogoi, a resident of Demow Modhupur, on Saturday evening during Saptami Puja. According to information received, the theft occurred when Anjan (Raja) Jyoti Gogoi and his family members were away from home. The miscreants broke open the door, entered the house and stole cash and valuable gold ornaments.

The incident came to light when Anjan (Raja) Jyoti Gogoi returned home on Saturday evening. The Demow Police were immediately informed. Police reached the residence and launched an investigation into the incident. An FIR was lodged at Demow Police Station.

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