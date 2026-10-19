Assam: Guwahati police Bust Durga Puja Burglary Gang

Guwahati: Basistha Police in Guwahati arrested a four-member gang on Sunday for breaking into locked houses and flats while owners were away celebrating Durga Puja. Officers recovered a car, Rs 45,000 in cash, eight mobile phones, iron rods, and facial coverings.

The arrested people have been Subar Ali (alias Subar Dakait), Baharul Islam, Imran Hussain, and Rabiul Hussain. As per police statement, Subar Ali masterminded the operations and has a criminal record involving ten prior arrests for theft and dacoity.

The gang used a car registered as AS 18 D 0047 to scout neighborhoods during morning hours, intentionally hunting for empty homes, particularly those belonging to senior citizens or those who are living alone. Once a vulnerable property was identified, they forced entry using L-shaped wheel spanners and iron rods. To evade identification, members concealed their faces with black masks, white handkerchiefs, and gamusas.

Guwahati police praised the swift breakthrough, noting that the thefts were meticulously timed around festival absences. Police are continuing their investigation to determine if the gang is linked to any other unsolved break-ins across the city during the celebrations.