Businessman detained for using Zubeen Garg’s song in shoe advertisement

BILASIPARA: A shocking incident has come to light in Bilasipara, leaving fans of the legendary singer Zubeen Garg deeply hurt. Local businessman Shahanoor Islam has been detained by police on charges of insulting the songs of Assam’s “Sangeet Suryya” and one of the greatest music icons of our times. According to sources, Shahanoor Islam, the proprietor of “Dostar Dokan”, allegedly used one of Zubeen Garg’s popular songs in the background of a shoe and sandal advertisement on social media. As soon as this matter surfaced, there was an immediate wave of outrage across the region. It is noteworthy that Zubeen Garg is not only a household name in Assam but also enjoys immense popularity across the nation and abroad. Affectionately called “Zubeen Da” by the people of Assam, he is regarded as a family member by his fans. His concerts have always drawn lakhs of listeners who would wait for hours just to hear him perform. His songs in Hindi films gave him national and international recognition. Among the youth of Assam, he has always been considered a rockstar and cultural icon. From villages to cities, from children to the elderly, Zubeen’s music touches every heart. He is not merely a singer but has become a symbol of Assam’s identity and cultural heritage. The alleged act of insulting such a revered artist naturally sparked anger and resentment. Several cultural and social organizations have strongly condemned the incident, asserting that Zubeen Garg’s name and legacy are tied to the very soul of Assam’s identity. Taking the matter seriously, the Bilasipara police moved swiftly and detained Shahanoor Islam. He is currently under interrogation, and police are investigating further to determine if more people were involved in this offensive act. Local organizations and youth groups have demanded the strictest punishment for the accused, ensuring that in the future, no one dares to insult Zubeen Garg or undermine Assam’s cultural pride.

