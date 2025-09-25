Zubeen Garg honoured with floral tributes in Kokrajhar, his legacy remembered

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A solemn floral tribute was offered to Assam’s heartthrob, iconic singer, and legendary artiste, Zubeen Garg, at the DC Office, Kokrajhar, as normal office functioning resumed on Wednesday after the polling day of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election 2025.

Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha joined District Commissioner, Kokrajhar Masanda M Pertin, along with officers and staff of the district administration, in paying homage to the enduring legacy of Zubeen Garg. A minute of silence was observed to honour his memory and, in accordance with his wishes, his timeless song “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” was played, resounding like an anthem in tribute to the great artiste.

MP Kanad Purkayastha expressed that the loss felt deeply personal for people everywhere. “It is not just the Assamese who grieve him; he sang in over 40 languages, touching lives across communities and cultures,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Masanda M Pertin termed the demise as a “monumental loss for everyone,” describing Zubeen Garg as an once-in-a-lifetime talent and a legendary icon. She remarked that his immense contribution to the music industry and the cultural fabric of Assam was something extraordinary. “His presence and contribution in the music scene extended far beyond Assam, making a mark at the national and international level,” she said.

