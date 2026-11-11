Buxa Tigress Escapes Again, Triggers Fresh Search in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The collared tigress from West Bengal’s Buxa Tiger Reserve, which had strayed into BTC’s Kokrajhar and was safely rescued at Gelaguri in Kokrajhar on November 3, has reportedly escaped again from an acclimatisation enclosure.

Sources said that the tigress reportedly dug a hole beneath the enclosure’s foundation and escaped around 1.30 pm on November 8, triggering a fresh search operation.

The tigress had earlier crossed the Sankosh river at the Assam-West Bengal border after being released into Buxa Tiger Reserve on October 2, 2026, and moved through several locations in Assam, including Narayanpur-Boragari and Bwrsijhora, before reaching Gelaguri village, around 10 km from Kokrajhar town.

Her latest escape, barely five days after the operation, has once again triggered concern and a major search effort by the Forest Department.