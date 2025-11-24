Sarbananda Sonowal visits BVFCL Namrup, reviews operations and upcoming AVFCCL plant

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday visited Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), Namrup, and reviewed the performance of the company as well as the progress of the upcoming Assam Valley Fertilizer & Chemicals Company Limited (AVFCCL) plant.

On arrival at BVFCL, he was received by Subhash Chandra Das, Director (Finance), BVFCL, and accorded a guard of honour by CISF Unit, Namrup, inside the factory premises.

The Minister later chaired a review meeting in the conference hall of BVFCL. During the meeting, Director (Finance) Subhash Chandra Das and General Manager (Marketing) Satyajit Mishra made a detailed presentation on the current operational status of BVFCL, including production performance, marketing operations and future plans.

They highlighted the importance of sustained operation of the Namrup-III unit, which is presently the only urea-producing fertilizer plant in the entire North Eastern region and a key source of direct and indirect employment.

During the presentation, Director of Finance Das also covered the physical performance of the plant in terms of manufacturing operations and the contribution of BVFCL to the supply of urea to farmers in the region. Sonowal took stock of the status of the upcoming AVFCCL plant, reviewing the activities completed so far and the roadmap for commissioning of the project.

At the outset of the meeting, the minister was felicitated with a bouquet, an Assamese jaapi, and gamosa. The conference was attended by dignitaries from different fields, including Hrishikesh Goswami, Secretary Children Literary Trust, APL Chairman Bikul Deka, Terash Gowalla, MLA, senior officials of the district administration of Naharkatia sub-division, and senior officers of BVFCL.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal urged ‘Team BVFCL’ to work cohesively and continue contributing to the nation’s growth. He called for closer collaboration with agriculture departments and agricultural universities so that the company’s efforts are better aligned with the country’s agricultural and fertilizer needs.

