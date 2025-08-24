BVFCL organizes ‘Rashtriya Karmayogi large-scale Jan Sewa programm’ in Namrup

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Capacity Building Commission, in collaboration with Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), organized “Rashtriya Karmayogi large-scale Jan Sewa Programme” training Workshop—at the Conference Hall of BVFCL, Namrup, on Saturday.

The initiative, part of the Government’s flagship Mission Karmayogi, aims at modernizing the mindset, approach, and skillset of central government personnel.

With a two-fold objective of Inner Growth—fostering Seva Bhaav and rediscovering one’s inner purpose—and outer growth—enhancing service delivery and advancing national goals—the programme has been designed to transform governance through capacity building.

The workshop featured structured modules, including who is a Rashtriya Karmayogi, expanding vision of success and fulfilment, creating Karmayogi moments, and the Rashtriya Karmayogi as a nation-builder.

For officials of BVFCL, such sessions are crucial as they provide a platform to reflect on their role as public servants, build leadership qualities, and strengthen their alignment with the Government of India’s vision for citizen-centric governance.

The training also equips them with tools to enhance efficiency, accountability, and empathy in day-to-day functioning.

The sessions were facilitated by Jyotirmoy Joshi, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, and Bikram Talukdar, Senior Manager, IT, BVFCL, who guided participants through interactive discussions, reflective exercises, and practical frameworks to strengthen Seva Bhaav and apply the Karmayogi spirit in governance. Close to 30 officials of BVFCL participated in the day-long programme, which commenced at 9:00 am.

