Assam: Tragic Accident Near Panitola: 4 Family Members and a Relative, Including a Child, Killed in Car Crash

TINSUKIA: In a tragic road accident, 4 persons of a family and its relative including a child died on the spot and 2 others were critically injured when their car travelling in after hitting a culvert fell into a ditch during the wee hours of Tuesday near Panitola on Tinsukia-Dibrugarh bypass. The deceased have been identified as Mohan Shah and his nephew Montu Shah from Bordubi, Rajesh Gupta brother-in-law of Mohan Shah and his 7 year old son Partha Gupta from Bihar. While wife of Rajesh Gupta and her daughter survived with injuries.

According to reports, Rajesh Gupta and his family arrived at Dibrugarh by Rajdhani Express who was received at Dibrugarh Banipur Station by Mohan Shah whose daughter’s marriage was to be solemnised on November 16. They were travelling by their own car bearing no AS 06AA 2583 towards Bordubi when the mishap occurred near Panitola. The eye witnesses said the car hit the exposed iron rods at the turning of the road of an under construction culvert having no safety guidelines. The local people and police fished out the vehicle and retrieved the bodies.

