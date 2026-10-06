Bypolls Underway Across 6 Seats in 4 States, UTs; High-Stakes Battles in Bengal, TN, and Assam

Voting is underway on Tuesday across six key constituencies in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry, following a highly charged by poll campaign.

The elections were triggered after sitting legislators resigned following the April 2026 Lok Sabha and assembly polls. Many of these leaders had contested and won two seats, subsequently choosing to retain one.

Here is a breakdown of the dynamic battles taking place in each region:

Assam: A Crucial Lok Sabha Battle

Nagaon: This parliamentary seat fell vacant in March when Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi defected to the BJP and subsequently won the Dispur assembly seat in April.

The Campaign: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigned heavily for BJP nominee and former bureaucrat Devasish Sharma. While acknowledging that the Muslim-majority demographic poses an uphill electoral challenge for the BJP, Sarma confidently predicted a victory margin of 250,000 to 300,000 votes.

West Bengal: High-Stakes Residual Battles

Nandigram: This seat was vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who opted to retain Bhabanipur after defeating TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari concluded his campaign with a foot march for BJP candidate.

Hasirani Rath (the mother of his late aide). During the final push, Adhikari fiercely targeted Banerjee, alleging she "misused" state investigative agencies (CID) to frame BJP leaders over "false claims" regarding a leg injury during the 2021 elections.

Rejinagar: Vacated by Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir, who chose to retain the Nawda seat. The seat is witnessing a fierce multi-cornered contest featuring his son, Golam Nabi Azad (AJUP), Rabiul Alam Chowdhury (TMC - Mamata faction), Safiuzzaman Sheikh (TMC - rebel faction), and Mohd Abdullahil Kafi (Congress).

Tamil Nadu: The TVK vs. DMK Showdown

Madurantakam & Dharapuram: These seats became vacant when former AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama defected to actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay’s new political party, the TVK. Vijay has re-fielded both leaders under the TVK banner.

The Campaign: The ruling DMK countered by fielding I Paranthamen in Madurantakam and Suganya in Dharapuram. Vijay made waves during a massive 40-km roadshow for Sathyabama, sharply criticizing the DMK for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women and vowing that his party would not remain silent.

Puducherry: Crowded Assembly Contest

Thattanchavady: This assembly seat was vacated by Chief Minister N Rangasamy after he elected to retain the Mangalam seat. A heavily crowded field of 11 candidates is in the fray, setting up a direct face-off between the ruling AINRC-led alliance and a united opposition.