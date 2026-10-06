Nimisha Thakuria Murder Case: Prime Accused Ashik Ali Injured in Police Firing

Ashik Ali, the main accused in the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria, was shot at by the police after he allegedly attempted to escape from custody in Dharapur during the early hours of Tuesday, October 6, according to officials.

Ali was then rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment after he sustained injuries. His eight-day police custody was scheduled to come to an end and he was supposed to be produced before a court, when the police firing occurred.

The accused, Ali, has been allegedly involved in the death of 21-year-old Nimisha Thakuria, whose body was recovered from a homestay in Guwahati on September 25.

A Sociology student at Gauhati University, Nimisha was a resident of Dharapur under the Azara police station area. Her body was discovered at the Rudra’s Kitchen Homestay late Friday night, following which the police reached the location and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Bolin Deori, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guwahati had earlier stated that the prime accused had claimed the victim, Nimisha, committed suicide by hanging herself. However, the claim was unverified and the investigators are examining all possibilities.

"We have apprehended the accused who is now in police custody, and we are questioning him. We have also sent the body for post-mortem, and we will get more information later on," Deori told reporters.

Deori also added that the investigators would not accept Ali's claim regarding Nimisha's death without verification.

"According to the accused, the girl hanged herself, but we will have to check whether that's the truth. We will not believe anything until we investigate each angle," he stated.

Earlier, Ashik Ali had acknowledged being in a relationship with Nimisha. The investigators were also examining the events preceding Nimisha's death at the homestay.

The investigation in this case is still underway.