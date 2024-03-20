CAA Protest: Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, Asom blocks NH-15 in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by various organizations continued in Lakhimpur district.

Regarding the issue, the central committee of the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, Asom (TAYPA) blocked NH-15 on Tuesday at Laluk under the district in association with the Lakhimpur district unit and Laluk regional unit of the organization. Several office bearers of the central committee, Lakhimpur district committee and Laluk regional committee of the organization, including the general members took part in the agitational programme. During the demonstration, the organization slammed BJP-led Union Government including Prime Minister, Home Minister for the implementation of the controversial Act across the country including Assam by paving the way for granting Indian citizenship to the foreigners from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan following Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi faiths. The activists of the organization shouted various slogans to oppose the Act and to demand the immediate repeal of the same. They declared that the indigenous people of the state and the organization would never accept the Act and the grant of citizenship to the foreigners.

