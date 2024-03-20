Voters’ awareness under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation organized in Dhubri district

DHUBRI: The Dhubri district administration is taking proactive measures and steps to create awareness among the voters and educating them on the importance of voting in the polls.

It also encouraging the voters to cast their votes in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls under the initiative of SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme.

In Dhubri district in the line of SVEEP initiative, the district administration held a series of awareness camps at polling stations located near the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

An official of Dhubri district administration said that SVEEP is the flagship programme of the Election Commission of India for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in the country.

Beside this, street dramas also being staged in local languages across the district aiming at to motivate more and more voters to turn up on the day of poll. There are 11 assembly constituencies in the 2 No Dhubri Lok Sabha spanning over the six election districts. The total number of voters in the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency is 26,43,403 with 3024 number of polling stations and the polling in this constituency will be held on May 7.

