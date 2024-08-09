Cabinet decision of renaming Rupsi airport welcomed as Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Airport in Kokrajhar district

GORESWAR: Uttar Purbanchal Swarup Sthiti Prachar Sangsad welcomed the Cabinet decision of renaming Rupsi airport as Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Airport in Kokrajhar district.

The Chief Minister of Assam and his Cabinet are to be thanked for their decision on July 31 to rename the Rupsi Airport as the "Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Airport." This decision was made in order to honour a great social reformer of the Bodo nation who inspired national consciousness by demonstrating the path of uplift of the endangered Bodo nation in various aspects spiritual, social, political, economic, cultural, etc.

Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma prevented the conspiracy to annex the undivided Goalpara district to West Bengal and took the leadership in introducing Assamese medium instead of Bengali in the schools. Therefore it is important to understand the importance of these issues in the development of the Bodo people. Kalicharan Brahma was born in Kazigaon of Kokrajhar district. In such cases, the decision to name the airport after a local dignitary was considered appropriate.

