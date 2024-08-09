Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass distributes forms of ‘Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina’ scheme at Bhattadev University and NH College

Pathsala: After Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched ‘Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina’ scheme in Assam to prevent child marriage, Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass distributed forms of the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Asoni scheme at Bhattadev University in Pathsala and NH college in Patacharkuchi. The scheme will provide monetary benefits to girl students every month in order to put an end to child marriages.

This scheme will be awarded to around 10 lakh girls. This scheme is a monthly financial assistance scheme to fight against child marriage. Girls who are studying in HS, graduation and post-graduation level will get this government’s financial support.

During the programme Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, “Heartfelt thanks Assam CM for the CM’s Nijut Moina Scheme, a game-changer for Assam’s meritorious students.”

“There are many families in my constituency that can pay their daughter only Rs 1,000 to Rs. 1,500 a month for the expenses of studying in the university. But now at least such economically backward meritorious students do not have to leave their studies. This scheme ensures that financial constraints don’t hinder education, providing Rs. 10,000/month for HS, Rs. 12,500/month for graduates, and Rs. 25,000/annum for PG students,” he added. “Today we distributed forms in Bhattadev University in Pathsala and NH college in Patacharkuchi in presence of Bajali district administration, students and staff.

Meanwhile, the students of the university and college expressed happiness after the scheme launched by the Assam government.

