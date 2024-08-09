10th National Handloom Day Celebrated in Chirang: Weavers and Workers from BTR Join Festivities

KOKRAJHAR: The 10th edition of the National Handloom Day, 2024 was celebrated at Tukrajhar in Chirang district on Wednesday. The event was organized by the department of Handloom & Textile, government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), where hundreds of weavers and cluster workers from different areas of the BTR districts participated.

Several handloom clusters were accorded financial assistance under the Bodoland Handloom Mission, BTC, to extend support for producing multiple handloom products in the Bodoland region. The Executive Members of BTC including Dhananjay Basumatary, Ranjit Basumatary, Daobaisa Boro, and Rakesh Brahma were present as the guests and handed over cheque to the handloom clusters.

A showcase of handloom products was also displayed on the occasion to mark the celebration. The Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro extended warm greetings to the weavers on the occasion of National Handloom Day. He said the government of BTR had been working dedicatedly for the development of the Bodoland handloom sector by launching the Handloom Mission and transforming the traditional weaving with hi-tech methods to enhance the production. He said several initiatives had been taken by the government of BTR to significantly advance the handloom sector. “Our BTR is home to rich and unique handloom products and the products of the Bodoland have reached the markets across the nation,” he said adding that the council government had reaffirmed their commitment to support the hardworking weavers by ensuring holistic efforts for development of handloom.

