Cachar Administration Assures No LPG Shortage, Urges Residents to Ignore Rumours and Avoid Rush

The Cachar district administration on Friday moved to calm public anxiety over cooking gas availability, clarifying that there is no shortage or disruption in the supply of domestic LPG cylinders in the district and that the distribution system is functioning normally.
The administration appealed to residents not to give in to rumours and advised the public to avoid creating unnecessary rush or crowding at LPG retail outlets — behaviour that could itself create artificial shortages.
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However, a section of consumers reported experiencing server congestion when attempting to book cylinders online, indicating that heightened demand was straining the digital booking infrastructure even if physical supply remained unaffected.
Congress candidate for the upcoming Assembly election, Abhijit Paul, met with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) officials and asked them to share the ground-level stock and supply status in the district.