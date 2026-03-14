Cachar Administration Assures No LPG Shortage, Urges Residents to Ignore Rumours and Avoid Rush

The Cachar district administration on Friday moved to calm public anxiety over cooking gas availability, clarifying that there is no shortage or disruption in the supply of domestic LPG cylinders in the district and that the distribution system is functioning normally.

The administration appealed to residents not to give in to rumours and advised the public to avoid creating unnecessary rush or crowding at LPG retail outlets — behaviour that could itself create artificial shortages.

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