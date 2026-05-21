Cachar Administration Launches Drive to Remove Encroachments Blocking Natural Drainage Systems

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Cachar administration issued strict directives for immediate identification and removal of unauthorized structures and encroachments obstructing natural drainage systems across the district. Considering the recurring vulnerability of several areas in Cachar to flooding and water stagnation caused by heavy rainfall, blocked drains, and obstruction of natural water channels, the administration initiated preventive measures aimed at ensuring the smooth flow of water and minimizing the possibility of disaster-like situations.

Also Read: Assam Govt Launches Phased Eviction Drive as CM Vows to Reclaim 1,250 sq km of Encroached Land