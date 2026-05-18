NCHISF, PWD Conduct Joint Inspection of Haflong Bypass Road Over Safety and Drainage Issues

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Following concerns raised by the North Cachar Hills Integrated Social Forum (NCHISF), a joint inspection of the PGHJ Haflong Bypass Road (Mahadevtilla to Lower Haflong) was carried out on Sunday by the NCHISF team and officials from the PWD Roads, Haflong Division. During the site visit, the delegation identified several critical sections of the road requiring urgent attention, including locations where box culverts, cement concrete (CC) walls and improved drainage systems are needed to ensure safe and durable construction. Officials said that these measures were necessary to address erosion, waterlogging, and structural weaknesses that threaten public safety and road longevity.

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