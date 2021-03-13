Cachar all set to enter world record for creating longest rangoli on voters awareness

SILCHAR: District Administration, Cachar is all set to enter the world record for creating the longest rangoli on voters awareness. The record will be attempted to be set by the Cachar district administration on March 14 at Barkhola LAC. District administration, Cachar has invited India Book of Records for adjudicating the event. In a release issued by India Book of Records, the organisation stated that it has already issued the detailed guidelines and criteria for conducting the event as per the International Protocol of Records (IPR).



The claimant — Cachar district administration will be eligible to enter in the India Book of Records - 2022 edition if it successfully conducts the event. Cachar Administration has rolled out a number of novel initiatives for creating voters' awareness and its latest bid will be phenomenal in the region. Art World group of Silchar is assisting the District Administration in executing this feat, stated a press release.

