Cachar: APCC President Gaurav Gogoi condemns vandalism of Jawaharlal Nehru bust

GUWAHATI: The President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Gaurav Gogoi, strongly condemned the incident in which miscreants allegedly used a JCB to damage the bust of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, located at Poilapool in the Lakhipur constituency of Cachar district.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Gogoi said, “Such an act does not merely destroy a statue; it insults the legacy of a great leader and distinguished freedom fighter who laid the foundation of modern India.” He further stated that while there might be differences in political ideology, any attempt to erase democratic history through such unethical actions was completely unacceptable.

The APCC President also expressed concern that despite such a disgraceful incident occurring during the BJP’s tenure, the government maintained a disturbing silence on the matter. “The strength of India and Assam lies in upholding pluralism and democratic values — and we must safeguard them at all costs,” he added.

Gogoi urged the authorities to immediately identify those involved in the condemnable act and take strict action against them. He asserted that the people of Assam would never accept such acts of vandalism, stated a press release.

