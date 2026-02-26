Gaurav Gogoi Backs Alliance Talks With Raijor Dal Amid Ongoing Discussions

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday reacted to the issue of a possible alliance with Raijor Dal and stated that he is in favour of an alliance. He said discussions with Raijor Dal are ongoing.

Gogoi said it is true that talks with some parties have nearly concluded and that only formal announcements to the public remain. While discussions with several parties have been completed, talks with Raijor Dal remain incomplete.

During his recent visit to Delhi, the central leadership sought certain details from the state unit regarding the alliance. He said the central leadership will provide guidance and advise in the coming days. The state unit will submit reports of completed discussions with other parties to the central leadership. He reiterated that the party has already communicated the incomplete status of talks with Raijor Dal to the high command.

The APCC president said that Raijor Dal has inducted an MLA who was suspended by the Congress party. According to media reports, the party has also given a ticket to the suspended Congress MLA for the Assembly election. He further alleged that the party has also inducted another MLA, against whom there had been significant internal discussion and allegations within the Congress, and may field him as a candidate. He said the party has observed such developments for some time and hinted at ongoing internal discussions within the Congress.

Reiterating his positive stand on the alliance, Gogoi said, “An alliance is good. However, compared to earlier, my level of optimism has somewhat reduced. Nevertheless, I will try to convince my colleagues, senior leaders, workers and the central leadership why unity would be beneficial. Since the alliance has not yet been finalized, my optimism today is not the same as before.”

Also Read: Celebration of International Cochlear Implant Day 2026 by Pratidhwani Clinic, Guwahati