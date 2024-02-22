Cachar: Assam Rifles Seize Rs 2.94 Crores Worth of Heroin in Joint Operation; One Arrested

JIRIGHAT: Assam Rifles and Jirighat Police Station teamed up and nabbed a drug dealer on Wednesday. They confiscated 420.57 grams of heroin from him. The street value of the seized heroin is Rs 2.94 crores. The action happened in an area called Haokip Punji, under the control of Jirighat Police in Cachar District, Assam.
Moving on to the tip-off, Assam Rifles and the police showed what teamwork can do. They had one single focus - stop drug trafficking which is a big problem in this region. The team, working together seamlessly was quick to get hold of the drug dealer.
The 420.57 grams of seized heroin was swiftly given to the Jirighat Police Station for deep investigation and to follow the law. The police aim to apprehend all persons connected with the illegal drug trade. The seizure was a success. Not only drugs get removed from the market, but a big lead in the illegal drug trade was also put behind bars.
Both Assam Rifles and Jirighat Police have a common duty - ensure peace and law in the region. Their unity clearly shows how well they work in stopping serious crimes like drug trafficking. Their timely action against drug traffickers shows they are dedicated to keeping the community safe and free from the harmful influence of drugs.
This operation's success should remind everyone that illegal behaviors won't go unnoticed. It paints the picture that our police force is always ready, guarding society from the harmful effects of substance misuse. The united action of Assam Rifles and Jirighat Police are crucial steps towards a larger goal; keeping the people living in the Cachar District, Assam safe and sound.
