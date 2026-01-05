Cachar Cancer Hospital to open satellite centre at Haflong by February

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Haflong, the hill station town and district headquarters of Dima Hasao, is set to receive a much-needed cancer satellite centre by February. Dr Ravi Kannan, Director of Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (CCHRC), made this assurance during his visit to the town on Saturday along with his team.

Dr Kannan, a renowned surgical oncologist and Padma Shri awardee, inspected potential sites and engaged with local health officials during the visit.

The initiative aligns with CCHRC’s expansion plans for satellite clinics in remote areas like Haflong to decentralize cancer care. Dima Hasao residents currently lack specialized oncology facilities, forcing patients to travel long distances to Silchar or Guwahati.

CCHRC, under Dr Kannan’s leadership since 2007, provides free or subsidized treatment to thousands annually and has established similar satellites elsewhere.

The new centre at Haflong promises early detection, chemotherapy, palliative care, and follow-ups closer to home, easing burdens on low-income families.

Interacting with the media, Dr Kannan appreciated the council leaders, community leaders, and all the stakeholders as they came forward for this noble cause.

