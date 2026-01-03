FLC of EVMs and VVPATs begins in Dima Hasao ahead of 2026 Assam Election

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 has commenced in Dima Hasao district.

As per the schedule issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, the FLC is being conducted from January 2 to January 8, 2026, at the EVM and VVPAT warehouse located near the Additional Court Building in Haflong. The process covers the lone Legislative Assembly Constituency of the district, 113-Haflong (ST).

The checking is being carried out in the presence of authorized representatives of recognized national and state political parties from Dima Hasao district, ensuring transparency in the pre-election process. A team of five engineers from the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has been deployed to conduct the technical verification of the machines. The exercise is scheduled daily from 9 am to 7 pm.

Officials stated that the FLC was a crucial step to assess the functionality and reliability of EVMs and VVPATs well ahead of polling. The entire process is being supervised by Shhaurya Sharrma, ACS, Additional District Commissioner, Dima Hasao, who is also overseeing the exercise as the FLC Supervisor.

The district election authorities reiterated their commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections in the district through strict adherence to Election Commission guidelines.

