Cachar College Principal Vows Strict Dress Code After Hijab Row Sparks Fistfight

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Professor Apratim Nag, the Principal of Cachar College, stated that the authority would definitely ensure that the students strictly follow the prescribed dress code inside the campus after an incident of a fistfight occurred in the college on Tuesday over the wearing of hijab by a few students. Nag further added that the internal disciplinary committee of the college would investigate Tuesday’s incident, which left at least three students, including a female, injured.

For the last few days, tension was brewing in Cachar College following the membership drives by the ABVP and the NSUI. The ABVP had alleged that several students were seen inside the campus wearing hijabs and Islamic traditional caps, which was a clear violation of the dress code prescribed by the college authority.

ABVP on Monday submitted a memorandum to the district commissioner over the alleged violations. On Tuesday, a group of NSUI cadres engaged in a membership drive was opposed by the ABVP as some female students were allegedly wearing hijabs. Heated arguments eventually rolled into fisticuffs.

NSUI members alleged that the ABVP cadres physically assaulted them, injuring three, including a female student, who were later hospitalised. ABVP, on the other hand, held a sit-in protest in front of the principal’s chamber. Meanwhile, police arrived at the campus and controlled the situation.

Following the incident, district Congress President Sajal Acharjee and Abhijit Paul visited the college. They alleged that the college authority had failed in dealing with the situation.

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