Hijab is our dignity, should not be politicized: Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Saba Haroon Khan

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Saba Haroon Khan on Wednesday defended the practice of wearing the hijab, calling it a matter of dignity and personal choice.

Speaking to ANI here, Saba Haroon Khan said the hijab represents dignity for Muslim women and should not be politicised. “Hijab is our dignity. You can see North Indians covering half of their face with a dupatta as well. Similarly, this is our dignity showing we are Muslims,” she said, adding that people from various communities cover their heads.

Reacting to his daughter’s choice of wearing the hijab, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Haroon Khan said she has always worn the hijab, including during elections, without any objections earlier. He asserted that such issues need not be raised unnecessarily.

“She has always been in hijab, even through the elections, but nobody had an issue. Even the people who voted for her did not have an issue. Issues related to hijab should not be raised. If voters don’t have an issue, then why will anyone else have an issue,” he said.

Notably, Saba Haroon Khan had won the civic polls from Versova’s Ward No 64 by 3,768 votes. (ANI)

